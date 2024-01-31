iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 639.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWP traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 119,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,951. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $106.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.