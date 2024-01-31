iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.49

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.49 and last traded at $119.49, with a volume of 46854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

