iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.75. The stock had a trading volume of 109,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

