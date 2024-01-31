iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,470 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.41. The stock had a trading volume of 419,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $131.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average is $113.35.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

