IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 62,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA remained flat at $2.05 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,685. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.04.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

About IZEA Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Flower City Capital purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

