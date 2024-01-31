Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.000- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.6 billion-$30.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.3 billion. Jabil also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.430-1.830 EPS.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.22. 132,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,411. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average of $120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,358 shares of company stock worth $5,684,515 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

