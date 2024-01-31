Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,927 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 427,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

