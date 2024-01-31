Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,828 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 24.7% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $119,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,170,000.

DFAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.61. 165,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

