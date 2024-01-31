Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 40,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,483. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

