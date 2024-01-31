Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $4,817,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $10.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $655.50. 1,018,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,370. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $663.55. The company has a market capitalization of $622.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $603.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,152 shares of company stock valued at $74,716,490 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

