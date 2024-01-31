Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,973. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $282.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.84.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

