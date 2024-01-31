Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPRW remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Wednesday. 26,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,506. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,268 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

