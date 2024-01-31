JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 4.7 %

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.96.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $116,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 30.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

