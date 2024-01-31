John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,772 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 2.51% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,734. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $534.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

