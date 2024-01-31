John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,447,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,010,000 after acquiring an additional 73,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,634,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,611,000 after purchasing an additional 118,844 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,592,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after purchasing an additional 131,625 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

