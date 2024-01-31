Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

