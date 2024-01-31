Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.740-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$3.60-3.75 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.70. 3,229,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,269,601. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

