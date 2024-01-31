JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $40,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after buying an additional 1,435,379 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 177.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,226,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,191,000 after buying an additional 1,423,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. 757,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,246. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.35.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

