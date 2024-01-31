JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. 798,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,207. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

