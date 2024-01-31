Jump Financial LLC Buys 366,012 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 342.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,012 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $157,187,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,380,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,428,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TG Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.