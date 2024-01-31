Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

