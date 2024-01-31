Jump Financial LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,397 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

