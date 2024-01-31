Jump Financial LLC Invests $3.58 Million in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,196,000 after purchasing an additional 73,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLD opened at $374.51 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $383.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.