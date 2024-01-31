Jump Financial LLC Invests $3.75 Million in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,738,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 56.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,979,000 after buying an additional 442,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

NYSE:HXL opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

