Jump Financial LLC Sells 6,553 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Carter’s worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

In other news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

