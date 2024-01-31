Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,400 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 513,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kelly Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. 53,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,843. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $731.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kelly Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In related news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,696.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,484.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,183 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KELYA

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.