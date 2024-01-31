Kennedy-Wilson Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,723 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 10,792% compared to the typical daily volume of 25 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 107,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.77). Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,599,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,946,049.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

