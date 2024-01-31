Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of KDP opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

