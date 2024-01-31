Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 919,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $121.55. The company had a trading volume of 186,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,137. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile



Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

