Kinetik Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinetik in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). Kinetik had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

KNTK opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 370.37%.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 31,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,458,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

