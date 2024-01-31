Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,586 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after buying an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,198,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 282,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.