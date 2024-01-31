KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.91. 1,813,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $108.61 and a one year high of $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

