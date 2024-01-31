KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 272,461 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,461 shares during the period. Organon & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Organon & Co. worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. 719,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $30.50.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.91%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.