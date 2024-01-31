KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $15.15 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,183 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 2.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Newmont worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $35.24. 3,722,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,646,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

