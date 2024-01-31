KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

REYN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. 27,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,954. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

