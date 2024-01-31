KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $608,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $777,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $5,705,000. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $205,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,946,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,556,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,233,608. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

