KLCM Advisors Inc. Invests $249,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 57,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,777 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.12. 3,792,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,558. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $163.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.