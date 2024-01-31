KLCM Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in International Paper by 118,877.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 310.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 933,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,268. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

