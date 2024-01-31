KLCM Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 44.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,592,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,665. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

