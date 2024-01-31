KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 19,779 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,779 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.9% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. 17,944,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,654,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

