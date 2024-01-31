KLCM Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,096,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 814,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.