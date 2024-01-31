Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Knightscope Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KSCP opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Knightscope has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Knightscope in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Knightscope in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Knightscope in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Knightscope in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Knightscope by 215.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Knightscope from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KSCP

About Knightscope

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.