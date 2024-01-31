KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $81,208.44 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016390 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,641.11 or 1.00000377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011163 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00191475 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00716947 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $79,975.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

