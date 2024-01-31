Komodo (KMD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $600,546.04

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.37 million and $600,546.04 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00054011 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00050653 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018246 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.