Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kosmos Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.