Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 10.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 24.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 28.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $821.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $900.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.