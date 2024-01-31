Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2 %

LRCX opened at $835.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $761.89 and a 200-day moving average of $691.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $900.09.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.