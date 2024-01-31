Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $18.96 on Wednesday, hitting $816.83. The stock had a trading volume of 190,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,636. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $761.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.23. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $900.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

