Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 24.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.