Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $1,389,513.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,751,734 shares in the company, valued at $277,658,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 897,233 shares of company stock worth $11,768,314 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 380.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 21.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 117.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

